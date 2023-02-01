Pakistan qualify for Asian Games after lifting West Asian Baseball Cup

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday qualified for the Asian Games and Asian Championship after he won the 15th West Asian Baseball cup by beating Palestine in the final by11-03 runs.

The national team captain Faqir Hussain stood as the top scorer in the event played at Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The Palestine team could get three runs in the match and was declared the runner-up of the championship.

CONGRATULATIONS: PAKISTAN THE NEW WEST ASIA CUP baseball Champ. Team Palestine wins the hearts of the people with their outstanding display. Pakistani pitcher’s AMJAD and ZOHAIB made too difficult for Palestine players. Thanks for the global exposure by ⁦@BaseballUnited⁩ pic.twitter.com/cS2rhWV32a — Pakistan Federation Baseball 🇵🇰⚾️ (@pakbaseball) February 1, 2023

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari and US ambassador Donald Blome witnessed the final and distributed medals and trophies.

After qualifying for the final, Pakistan and Palestine also booked their berth in the Asian Baseball Championship.