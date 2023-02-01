Search

LifestylePopular funny MemesSportsViral

Naseem Shah under fire for body-shaming Azam Khan

Web Desk 08:55 PM | 1 Feb, 2023
Naseem Shah under fire for body-shaming Azam Khan

With 2023 beginning, people around the world are gradually becoming less tolerant of fat-shaming and embracing body positivity more. Most recently, Pakistani cricketers Naseem Shah and Azam Khan's banter turned into a debate on the internet where social media users are making sure nobody gets away with bullying.

Taking a stand for anyone and everyone, netizens are bringing a much-needed change.

This rather unusual incident came into the limelight after a video of the young players surfaced on the internet where the Pakistani fast pacer - Naseem Shah - presumably ‘teased’ Khan by mock-imitating his body shape during a match.

Both the cricket stars are currently participating in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where Shah and Khan are representing Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers, respectively. Pakistan's leading right-arm pacer initiated the banter, and although he tried to embrace Khan, that didn't go well with the latter. The batsman pushed the 19-year-old player away after an exchange of words.

Following this, Shah imitated Khan, holding his arms up, and walking behind the 24-year-old. The Karachi-born player, who is the son of former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, was unaware of Shah's gesture. 

In a recent interview with ESPN Cric Info, the 24-year-old batsman revealed that he was criticized because of his weight right after he got his big break in the PSL. He was told that his body is “not suited for the elite game [level] of cricket”. 

“It’s not about being overweight. It’s about performance. If a guy is scoring 400 runs and he is super-fit and another guy is scoring 800 runs and he is not super-fit, I will keep the guy who scored 800 runs in my team. That’s my point of view,” Khan suggested.

Clearly, Shah's sense of humor wasn't shared by everyone. Social media platforms are flooded with posts regarding the issue with millions of people urging everyone to put a stop to the toxic behaviors. 

 

On the cricket field during the match, Azam scored 12 runs in four deliveries which included a six and a four, whereas, Shah grabbed one wicket in his four-over spell while conceding 34 runs. 

On the professional fronts, Shah is an integral member of the Pakistani national cricket team across all three formats of the game, while Azam has played in three T20Is so far, with his last appearance coming in July 2021 against West Indies.

Is Naseem Shah stepping into acting?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ahsan Khan leaves fans rolling with laughter in new video

08:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Aliza Sultan seeks apology from ex-husband Feroze Khan

05:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi raring for comeback in PSL8 

01:43 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

12:14 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Kailash Kher comes under attack while singing Atif Aslam song in Karnataka

10:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi designing new kit for Lahore Qalandars 

04:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan Railways' fares go up after hike in petroleum prices

09:42 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st February  2023

07:46 AM | 1 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 269.9 272.85
Euro EUR 290.22 290.82
UK Pound Sterling GBP 330.48 331.18
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.78 73.08
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.23 71.53
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 702.68 710.68
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 205
China Yuan CNY 39.15 39.55
Danish Krone DKK 38.6 39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.72 34.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.24 3.35
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 865.31 874.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.24 62.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.35 173.35
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 686.49 694.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 72.58 73.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.2 203.2
Swedish Korona SEK 25.45 25.75
Swiss Franc CHF 286.19 288.69
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs202,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs164,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,100.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Karachi PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Islamabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Peshawar PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Quetta PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sialkot PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Attock PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujranwala PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Jehlum PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Multan PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Bahawalpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Gujrat PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nawabshah PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Chakwal PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Hyderabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Nowshehra PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Sargodha PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Faisalabad PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390
Mirpur PKR 202,000 PKR 2,390

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: