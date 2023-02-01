Naseem Shah under fire for body-shaming Azam Khan

With 2023 beginning, people around the world are gradually becoming less tolerant of fat-shaming and embracing body positivity more. Most recently, Pakistani cricketers Naseem Shah and Azam Khan's banter turned into a debate on the internet where social media users are making sure nobody gets away with bullying.
Taking a stand for anyone and everyone, netizens are bringing a much-needed change.
This rather unusual incident came into the limelight after a video of the young players surfaced on the internet where the Pakistani fast pacer - Naseem Shah - presumably ‘teased’ Khan by mock-imitating his body shape during a match.
Both the cricket stars are currently participating in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where Shah and Khan are representing Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers, respectively. Pakistan's leading right-arm pacer initiated the banter, and although he tried to embrace Khan, that didn't go well with the latter. The batsman pushed the 19-year-old player away after an exchange of words.
Following this, Shah imitated Khan, holding his arms up, and walking behind the 24-year-old. The Karachi-born player, who is the son of former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, was unaware of Shah's gesture.
In a recent interview with ESPN Cric Info, the 24-year-old batsman revealed that he was criticized because of his weight right after he got his big break in the PSL. He was told that his body is “not suited for the elite game [level] of cricket”.
“It’s not about being overweight. It’s about performance. If a guy is scoring 400 runs and he is super-fit and another guy is scoring 800 runs and he is not super-fit, I will keep the guy who scored 800 runs in my team. That’s my point of view,” Khan suggested.
Clearly, Shah's sense of humor wasn't shared by everyone. Social media platforms are flooded with posts regarding the issue with millions of people urging everyone to put a stop to the toxic behaviors.
Azam Khan has said something about it. Several times. He's said in interviews that comments on his weight bother him & "friends" is no excuse. To avoid making a scene overweight people often laugh it off but it should not be on them to make these awkward situations easy— Anxi-T ✨️ Babar Azam COTY Era (@LegoLass86) February 1, 2023
Honestly not funny and not cool @iNaseemShah https://t.co/g9CEmO6YG3— Usman (@omgozzi) January 31, 2023
body shaming that too on field. Someone told me cricket is a gentlemen’s game. https://t.co/47nJHzjhF6— Jass (@jashan_74) January 31, 2023
I find it silly....esp making fun of his size...... https://t.co/bxwKxeexee— FAM (@faisalmalix1) January 31, 2023
how is body shaming funny? https://t.co/vVjl6Ef2pX— lyrics B0T (@sanyamstan) January 31, 2023
Shameful to do it publicaly First you heated moment by words Then just to show publicaly you hugged him Until that it was ok but then you body shamed him by action behind him Those saying that it was a joke of two friends then he should have done infront of it ???????? @iNaseemShah https://t.co/7mSitTR19t— Ahmad Arslan ???????? (@AhmadArslan67) February 1, 2023
Naseem Shah mocking his country fellow Azam Khan isnt good even for fun sake
Meanwhile Azam Khan makes 12 runs off 4 balls with 1 six & 1 four #NaseemShah #AzamKhan #BPL2023 pic.twitter.com/JGjj0LlELu— Mission Daily Updates (@Mishi827) January 31, 2023
@iNaseemShah naseemaa, this isn't funny at all. https://t.co/h0YGhtxrJs— ???????????? (@thepctstan) February 1, 2023
That is not "teasing"! That is #Bullying!#NaseemShah #BPL2023 https://t.co/az5ThV4nY8— Hussain Maqbool Ahmed (@HMAKhuwaja) January 31, 2023
Yeah,this isn't teasing, wouldn't have been teasing if it was done privately,let alone on TV with millions of people watching.
Some restraint from Azam Khan to not react to it too strongly. https://t.co/thwz3Asx9b— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) February 1, 2023
Purana PCB's ethos already seeping into the boys https://t.co/LDSycwTk8b— Abnoxiuos (@Abnoxiuos) February 1, 2023
Idc if he's 19. At 19 even I knew what was right and wrong. You don't body shame. Esp when you're a national team member. Esp behind their backs.
Shame on Naseem Shah. Eff anyone who defends this. https://t.co/nbd6wLknxm— Anthony Permal (@_galactictony) February 1, 2023
this how these youngster's downfall begins. you should be in your limits while on field. @iNaseemShah baray hojaoo bhai https://t.co/FFQwAhd15q— Faraz ???? (@Farazasghar1993) February 1, 2023
Classless jerk mocking him for his size behind his back.. https://t.co/MEymIvfLel— Norbert Almeida “bruh” (@norbalm) February 1, 2023
Naseem Shah Cancel !! https://t.co/7vLN0d2UVj— Daniyal Naqvi (@daniyalnaqvie) January 31, 2023
Naseem Shah Cancel !! https://t.co/7vLN0d2UVj— Daniyal Naqvi (@daniyalnaqvie) January 31, 2023
Why always azam khan ???????? pic.twitter.com/ctUU0IlhHE— Isha khan (@chukklingducky) January 31, 2023
Azam khan says hello! pic.twitter.com/czZ1KRCsic— Mocomo (@strivingsoul3) February 1, 2023
On the cricket field during the match, Azam scored 12 runs in four deliveries which included a six and a four, whereas, Shah grabbed one wicket in his four-over spell while conceding 34 runs.
On the professional fronts, Shah is an integral member of the Pakistani national cricket team across all three formats of the game, while Azam has played in three T20Is so far, with his last appearance coming in July 2021 against West Indies.
