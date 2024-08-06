Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

COLOMBO - The authorities in Sri Lanka have suspended the issunace of e-visa in a major setback to the intending tourists.

The decision came after the countey’s top court passed directives in this regard. Sri Lanka’s Supreme court issued an interim order last week suspending the e-visa issuance.

The new visa scheme was being run by a consortium including an Indian company, that earlier sparked controversy over allegations of massive corruption.

The Supreme Court ordered that the previously used online visa system be restored.

It is to be mentioned that in April this year, Sri Lanka’s Department of Immigration and Emigration switched to a new visa portal, taking services of a consortium of GBS Technology Services, the India-registered IVS Global Services, and VFS Global.

As part of the process, the formerly used Electronic Travel Authorisation system, operated by the state-run telecom provider Mobitel, was suspended though that system was speedy and efficiency.

The authorities also came under fire as the new system increased the costs of Sri Lankan visas, especially for tourists, triggering concerns about the country’s tourism industry.

The apex court intervened in the matter after three Opposition parliamentarians the Supreme Court against the Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, for allegedly “aiding and perpetrating a multibillion-dollar scam involving the IVS visa procedure.