Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed robbery

RIYADH - Five Pakistanis have been executed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on charges of killing a watchman during an armed robbery.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior said a group of Pakistani nationals committed a robbery in a private company and shot dead a Bangladeshi-origin watchman Anis Mian.

It said Pakistani nationals Arshad Ali Deebar, Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Majeed, Haji Nooruddin, and Abdul Ghaffar Mohammad Soma were executed for murder which is punishable by death in Saudi Kingdom.

Saudi Royal House also approved the execution after the final verdict of death sentence for the five members. It said all convicts were hanged on Tuesday.

It was Saudi Arabia's third mass execution in 2024. Foreign detainees usually face serious punishments for crimes in the Kingdom.

Death sentences can be handed down for several crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, terror-related offenses.

