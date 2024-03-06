Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed robbery

RIYADH - Five Pakistanis have been executed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on charges of killing a watchman during an armed robbery.
A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior said a group of Pakistani nationals committed a robbery in a private company and shot dead a Bangladeshi-origin watchman Anis Mian.
It said Pakistani nationals Arshad Ali Deebar, Mohammad Ismail, Abdul Majeed, Haji Nooruddin, and Abdul Ghaffar Mohammad Soma were executed for murder which is punishable by death in Saudi Kingdom.
Saudi Royal House also approved the execution after the final verdict of death sentence for the five members. It said all convicts were hanged on Tuesday.
It was Saudi Arabia's third mass execution in 2024. Foreign detainees usually face serious punishments for crimes in the Kingdom.
Death sentences can be handed down for several crimes, including murder, drug trafficking, terror-related offenses.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Jul-2023/saudi-arabia-executes-five-people-for-terrorist-attack-on-imambargah-in-dammam
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.