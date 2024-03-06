Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, and he was caught partying again as the leaked video of internet sensation is doing rounds online.

The infamous scholar, who was ripped off of the title of Mufti by his family earlier this year over his immoral activities, is not coming slow despite multiple scandals.

The latest clips covertly recorded by a mobile phone show Mufti having fun with a couple of side chicks enjoying the nightlife of a foreign land. The girls next to Qavi seem to be strippers who hugged him, showing dance moves.

The exact site of the clip remains unknown but the clip are all over the internet. Mufti is known about his habits of consuming alcohol and drugs and having night parties.

Qavi earlier remains under strict criticism and backlash after controversial Tiktoker Hareem Shah leaked his lewd videos.