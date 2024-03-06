Mufti Qavi spotted partying at night club in viral video

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani controversial cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, and he was caught partying again as the leaked video of internet sensation is doing rounds online.
The infamous scholar, who was ripped off of the title of Mufti by his family earlier this year over his immoral activities, is not coming slow despite multiple scandals.
The latest clips covertly recorded by a mobile phone show Mufti having fun with a couple of side chicks enjoying the nightlife of a foreign land. The girls next to Qavi seem to be strippers who hugged him, showing dance moves.
The exact site of the clip remains unknown but the clip are all over the internet. Mufti is known about his habits of consuming alcohol and drugs and having night parties.
Qavi earlier remains under strict criticism and backlash after controversial Tiktoker Hareem Shah leaked his lewd videos.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.