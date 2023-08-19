Election Commission defends delaying polls, links fresh delimitations with 'true representation of voters'

ISLAMABAD – As political parties, activists and local bodies denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days, the electoral authority defended its move.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said fresh delimitation of constituencies was a constitutional requirement for holding elections, saying without updated electoral rolls, voters will not have true representation.

ECP said accurate representation of voters, candidates, and political groups is the fundamental principle of constitutional democracy and the exercise is expected to be completed by December 14 over a month later after the deadline for conducting general elections.

In a written order, the electoral authority cited Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, 2017, which allows commission to delimit constituencies after every census officially published.

ECP further maintained that as a consequence of the population census officially published, substantial changes in the population in the provinces and constituencies at the district level have occurred.

The order further reads that different provisions of the Constitution were to be read together, reconciled and harmonised to give a meaningful interpretation of the Constitution, and delimitation of constituencies and updated and error-free electoral rolls after each population census officially published were prerequisites for elections.