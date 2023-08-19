Election Commission defends delaying polls, links fresh delimitations with 'true representation of voters'

ISLAMABAD – As political parties, activists and local bodies denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay elections beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days, the electoral authority defended its move.
In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said fresh delimitation of constituencies was a constitutional requirement for holding elections, saying without updated electoral rolls, voters will not have true representation.
ECP said accurate representation of voters, candidates, and political groups is the fundamental principle of constitutional democracy and the exercise is expected to be completed by December 14 over a month later after the deadline for conducting general elections.
In a written order, the electoral authority cited Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, 2017, which allows commission to delimit constituencies after every census officially published.
ECP further maintained that as a consequence of the population census officially published, substantial changes in the population in the provinces and constituencies at the district level have occurred.
The order further reads that different provisions of the Constitution were to be read together, reconciled and harmonised to give a meaningful interpretation of the Constitution, and delimitation of constituencies and updated and error-free electoral rolls after each population census officially published were prerequisites for elections.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
