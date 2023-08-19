Pakistan likely to let ex-PM Imran Khan go abroad but no return in politics for him anytime soon: report

LAHORE – Pakistan’s embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely be given one time option to leave his homeland and settle abroad as all doors of politics have been closed on the former cricket star known for his populist politics.

A report in Daily Jang claimed that Khan, who has been disqualified from holding public office and was subsequently sentenced to prison in a graft case, will get a chance to exit Pakistan.

The report quoting reliable sources suggests that efforts are underway to create a new situation under which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will get a chance to participate in the upcoming national elections, however, there’s no room for its chief to return to mainstream politics.

The report further maintained that leaders of top parties will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections and that at a time when leaders of the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) are calling for their leader Nawaz Sharif to become the next prime minister of the country.

Nawaz Sharif, who is living in the UK since he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment, is facing a plethora of legal and constitutional challenges in his way, and it will be apparently difficult for Nawaz to return to his homeland under current circumstances.

'No plans to travel abroad'

PTI chief, who is fighting for his political life, turned down claims that he was trying to escape homeland and clarified that he had no plan to move abroad.

As the South Asian has history of politicians absconding abroad after being convicted at home, Khan opposed all such rumors before getting detained. He was even added to the no-fly list by the former government along with his wife Bushra Bibi and dozens of party members.

Earlier, there were reports that PTI chief is seeking asylum in the US or he could flee to some other country amid settlement with country's establishment.