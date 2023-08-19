Pakistan likely to let ex-PM Imran Khan go abroad but no return in politics for him anytime soon: report

LAHORE – Pakistan’s embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely be given one time option to leave his homeland and settle abroad as all doors of politics have been closed on the former cricket star known for his populist politics.
A report in Daily Jang claimed that Khan, who has been disqualified from holding public office and was subsequently sentenced to prison in a graft case, will get a chance to exit Pakistan.
The report quoting reliable sources suggests that efforts are underway to create a new situation under which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will get a chance to participate in the upcoming national elections, however, there’s no room for its chief to return to mainstream politics.
The report further maintained that leaders of top parties will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections and that at a time when leaders of the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) are calling for their leader Nawaz Sharif to become the next prime minister of the country.
Nawaz Sharif, who is living in the UK since he was allowed to leave Pakistan for medical treatment, is facing a plethora of legal and constitutional challenges in his way, and it will be apparently difficult for Nawaz to return to his homeland under current circumstances.
PTI chief, who is fighting for his political life, turned down claims that he was trying to escape homeland and clarified that he had no plan to move abroad.
As the South Asian has history of politicians absconding abroad after being convicted at home, Khan opposed all such rumors before getting detained. He was even added to the no-fly list by the former government along with his wife Bushra Bibi and dozens of party members.
Earlier, there were reports that PTI chief is seeking asylum in the US or he could flee to some other country amid settlement with country's establishment.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|42.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|330.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,300
|PKR 2,510
