Faizan Sheikh says his daughter could play a young Hania Aamir

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has been winning fans' hearts with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating personality, leaving a lasting impression with every step she takes.
Recently, her charming personality caught the attention of Faizan Sheikh, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Faizan Sheikh took to his Instagram account to highlight the striking resemblance between Hania Aamir and his incredibly cute daughter. He posted a photo of his baby girl and tagged Hania Aamir, playfully suggesting that she could play a role depicting her childhood.
Aamir graciously responded to Faizan Sheikh's "proposition" with a comment expressing admiration, saying, "MashaAllah cuteeee."
Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their utmost admiration for the Mere Humsafar actress.
The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli and Mujhay Jeenay Du.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.56
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,400 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,400
|PKR 2,640
