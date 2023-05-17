Faizan Sheikh says his daughter could play a young Hania Aamir

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has been winning fans' hearts with her mesmerizing beauty and captivating personality, leaving a lasting impression with every step she takes.

Recently, her charming personality caught the attention of Faizan Sheikh, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Faizan Sheikh took to his Instagram account to highlight the striking resemblance between Hania Aamir and his incredibly cute daughter. He posted a photo of his baby girl and tagged Hania Aamir, playfully suggesting that she could play a role depicting her childhood.

Aamir graciously responded to Faizan Sheikh's "proposition" with a comment expressing admiration, saying, "MashaAllah cuteeee."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their utmost admiration for the Mere Humsafar actress.

The actor known for her bubbly persona has worked in several hit dramas. Some of her notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli and Mujhay Jeenay Du.