Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not given fair trial against his death sentence: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are on the presidential reference against the death sentence awarded to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as the Supreme Court is due to announce a short verdict today.
The apex court concluded the hearing of presidential reference regarding the 1979 verdict in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case as the harrowing incident remains the only instance in the history of South Asian nation that a former premier was hanged.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa led the bench earlier reserved the short order in the case, with a brief version to be revealed on Wednesday. During the hearing, there was a discussion on the possibility of issuing a brief opinion using Article 187 of the Constitution.
The country’s top court took up the presidential reference filed in April 2011 by former President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking an opinion on death sentence awarded to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General informed the court that the government was trying to ascertain how Masood Mehmood, the former chief of the Federal Security Force who later became an approver in the case, left country and moved to United States, where he eventually breathed his last.
Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri, the complainant in the case against Bhutto, expressed concerns that any opinion by Supreme Court could lead to a flood of references, which would dent the court's dignity.
Lahore High Court sentenced Bhutto to death in 1978 for ordering an alleged assassination attempt. The reference was sent to the apex court during PPP's rule between 2008 and 2013, seeking an opinion based on the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
