KP cabinet members to be sworn in today as CM Gandapur, Imran Khan finalise names

Web Desk
09:29 AM | 6 Mar, 2024
KP cabinet members to be sworn in today as CM Gandapur, Imran Khan finalise names
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The provincial cabinet of the country’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take oath today on Wednesday as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur finalised names with jailed party leader Imran Khan amid echoes of Adiala Jail’s cold walls.

CM Gandapur held a detailed meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi jail.

Following the meeting, CM Gandapur directed relevant authorities to finalise arrangements for the cabinet members' oath-taking ceremony at Governor’s House.

The outspoken politician has not revealed the names of the proposed cabinet members in media talk.

Reports in local media suggest that some of the individuals whose names were considered and approved by PTI founder were unaware of their selection. CM Gandapur kept names of cabinet members under the wraps amid pressure from certain factions within the party.

KP Cabinet members

As per unverified reports, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Mushtaq Ghani, Arshad Ayub, Taj Mohammad Trand, Fazal Shakoor, Dr Amjad, and Riaz Khan will be picked for coveted cabinet posts.

Meena Khan Afridi, Aqibullah Khan, and some other leaders of the PTI-KP chapter will be picked in the cabinet.

In Tuesday’s media talk, CM Gandapur said Imran Khan will make the final call for negotiations with the establishment. He emphasised that both the establishment and institutions belonged to all Pakistanis, but shared two cents on powerful quarters over mandate theft.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

