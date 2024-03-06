KP cabinet members to be sworn in today as CM Gandapur, Imran Khan finalise names

PESHAWAR – The provincial cabinet of the country’s northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take oath today on Wednesday as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur finalised names with jailed party leader Imran Khan amid echoes of Adiala Jail’s cold walls.
CM Gandapur held a detailed meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi jail.
Following the meeting, CM Gandapur directed relevant authorities to finalise arrangements for the cabinet members' oath-taking ceremony at Governor’s House.
The outspoken politician has not revealed the names of the proposed cabinet members in media talk.
Reports in local media suggest that some of the individuals whose names were considered and approved by PTI founder were unaware of their selection. CM Gandapur kept names of cabinet members under the wraps amid pressure from certain factions within the party.
As per unverified reports, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Mushtaq Ghani, Arshad Ayub, Taj Mohammad Trand, Fazal Shakoor, Dr Amjad, and Riaz Khan will be picked for coveted cabinet posts.
Meena Khan Afridi, Aqibullah Khan, and some other leaders of the PTI-KP chapter will be picked in the cabinet.
In Tuesday’s media talk, CM Gandapur said Imran Khan will make the final call for negotiations with the establishment. He emphasised that both the establishment and institutions belonged to all Pakistanis, but shared two cents on powerful quarters over mandate theft.
Pakistani rupee on Wednesday (March 6) remains stable against US dollar in the open market.
In the middle of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.19
|751.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.36
|917.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
