Shehbaz Sharif claims of receiving premiership offer before 2018 elections

LAHORE - Former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif Thursday made shocking claims that he was offered premiership before the 2018 general elections.

In an interview with an Urdu daily, he said that two renowned journalists contacted him before the elections with a message regarding his chances of becoming the next prime minister.

"The PML-N leader, in an interview with Daily Jang, claimed that a month before July election, names of potential cabinet members were being finalised in his meetings with ‘powerful circles’.

Responding to a question, he said that his relations with the PML-Q are neutral, adding that there is no anymore enmity withe them. However, he rejected reports of any talks with the PML-Q regarding any future political strategy.

The leader of the opposition when asked if his return to Pakistan from London is part of a deal, he said that when he learnt about closure of international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, he telephoned Nawaz Sharif and informed him that he must go back to the country in this difficult times.