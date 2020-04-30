Indian forces particularly targeting youth in occupied Kashmir in guise of cordon: FO
Web Desk
03:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Indian forces particularly targeting youth in occupied Kashmir in guise of cordon: FO
Share

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday Indian forces are particularly targeting Kashmiri youth in the Occupied Kashmir under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

In her opening remarks during her weekly media briefing, she said in April alone 29 innocent Kashmiris were martyred, including seven since the onset of Ramadan. 

She said harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious and unlawful acts. She said the Indian occupied forces are completely allowed to operate with impunity in the Occupied Kashmir under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesperson also urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. She also called on the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Aisha Farooq said Pakistan categorically rejects Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the Line of Control. She said these repeated Indian allegations are aimed at diverting world attention from India's state terrorism and the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

More From This Category
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser tests positive for COVID-19
11:40 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
'Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge ...
11:09 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Petrol prices slashed by Rs15 per litre for May
09:20 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Pakistan, China ratify treaty on transfer of ...
08:04 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
China donates 1,500 food packs for Afghan ...
06:10 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Top Pakistani court allows general election in ...
04:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan takes a break from social media
02:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr