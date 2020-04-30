Indian forces particularly targeting youth in occupied Kashmir in guise of cordon: FO

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Thursday Indian forces are particularly targeting Kashmiri youth in the Occupied Kashmir under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

In her opening remarks during her weekly media briefing, she said in April alone 29 innocent Kashmiris were martyred, including seven since the onset of Ramadan.

She said harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious and unlawful acts. She said the Indian occupied forces are completely allowed to operate with impunity in the Occupied Kashmir under draconian laws such as Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Spokesperson also urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all acts of deliberate ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary. She also called on the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Aisha Farooq said Pakistan categorically rejects Indian allegations of infiltration attempts and unfounded claims of targeting launch pads across the Line of Control. She said these repeated Indian allegations are aimed at diverting world attention from India's state terrorism and the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.