WATCH: Yumna, Wahaj set temperature soaring with latest Baraat-themed photoshoot

The blockbuster drama serial, Tere Bin, featuring Lollywood's well-known actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali is definitely setting the bar higher for on-screen couples. With millions of fans shipping the reel-life duo for their sizzling chemistry and off-screen camaraderie, Zaidi and Ali are giving many more reasons to their diehard fans to go gaga over them.

The Tere Bin duo who is seen almost everywhere on the screens nowadays, recently posed for a brand's wedding campaign. The couple has previously done a Mehendi-themed photoshoot which received a positive response from social media users. Keeping the same energy, the co-stars posed for a Baraat-themed shoot in exquisitely beautiful wedding attires and all the shenanigans.