Celebrities and artists mourn Shoaib Hashmi

Maheen Khawaja 10:37 PM | 15 May, 2023
Source: Faiz Foundation

Renowned playwright, intellectual, educator, and comedian Shoaib Hashmi, aged 84, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

He had left an indelible mark on the theatre world, earning widespread recognition for his significant contributions to Pakistan Television (PTV). Shows like Akkar Bakkar, Sach Gupp, and Taal Matol exemplified his talent and creativity.

News of his demise triggered an outpouring of grief on social media. PTV, the channel where he made his lasting impact, took to Twitter to express their sentiments, stating that there will "never be anyone quite like" the legendary playwright. The national broadcaster's Twitter handle paid tribute to Shoaib, describing him as a man of letters, words, humour, wit, and prose.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences, sympathizing with Muniza Hashmi, Saleema Hashmi, and other members of the grieving family. He acknowledged Shoaib's remarkable contribution to the golden era of Pakistan Television, particularly his introduction of new dynamics in comic programs.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the premier praised Shoaib's historic and unforgettable plays, which shed light on great values, traditions, and ideologies. He emphasized how writers and intellectuals like Shoaib Hashmi played a pivotal role in imparting manners and ethics to society. The Prime Minister concluded with prayers for the departed soul and strength for the family to cope with the loss.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also offered her condolences, acknowledging Shoaib Hashmi as the creator of PTV's early programs. She emphasized that Shoaib's contributions to the showbiz industry and the teaching profession would always be remembered.

Veteran actor Simi Raheel, in an emotional note on Instagram, fondly remembered Shoaib as the "Imagineer" and creative genius who stood apart from the rest. She cherished her long association with him, considering it an honor and privilege to be a part of his family. Simi expressed that there would never be anyone like Shoaib Hashmi.

Describing him as a beautiful man with a golden heart, unmatched wit, superior intellect, and vocabulary, Simi highlighted Shoaib's incomparable contributions to the media. She considered him a trailblazer and a cultural heritage in his own right, with boundless creativity and a profound love for cinema, music, and poetry. Simi believed that Shoaib's influence and ideology would forever remain an integral part of those who knew him.

Actor Saba Hamid expressed her gratitude for having known Shoaib Hashmi, considering it a blessing. She shared her heartfelt condolences on the micro-blogging site, wishing for him to rest in eternal peace.

Khaled Anam, in a tweet, acknowledged the irreplaceable loss caused by his passing.

Artist Daniyal Raheal, Simi's son, shared a black and white clip from Hashmi's iconic comedy show, paying tribute to the impact he had on Pakistan's pop culture. He urged everyone to say a prayer for Shoaib's family, hoping that the heavens would echo with his booming laughter and quick wit.

The loss of Shoaib Hashmi, lovingly known as "pappi" by those close to him, left a void that cannot be filled. His unparalleled contributions to the history of Pakistan's pop culture will always be remembered.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

01:05 PM | 15 May, 2023

