A wild male lion considered to be one of the oldest in the world has been killed by herders in Kenya.

According to the Kenyan authorities, 19-year-old Loonkiito was killed on Wednesday night in Olkelunyiet hamlet when it preyed on animals.

He was referred to as "the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa" by the conservation organisation Lion Guardians. Lions typically reach the age of 13 in the wild.

According to the Worldwide Fund for Nature, the majority of lions are found in Africa, with a tiny number also existing in India.