TikTok to offer 10,000 scholarships to Pakistani students

KARACHI – With the aim to digitise education, TikTok and ed-tech company Edkasa are collaborating with the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to expand the #ExamReady scholarship scheme to over 10,000 deserving students in the province.
According to a statement from the social media platform, #ExamReady, a first-of-its-kind STEM-focused digital learning project, was established in early 2022 by TikTok, Edkasa, and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to support online education and distance learning for high school students.
It was also mentioned that the #ExamReady scholarship project, which would award online study grants to 18,000 meritorious students from all around Pakistan, was unveiled earlier this year.
The collaboration with the Sindh Education Foundation will support the advancement of quality education in Sindh's underserved regions. Sindh post-primary students in grades IX to XII would be eligible for the scholarships.
Over 500 instructional videos on chemistry, physics and maths were made available online as part of the #ExamReady campaign, which aimed to aid millions of Pakistani students.
These included exam hacks and study strategies. Since their release, the educational videos have received close to 114,000 video submissions and over 558 million views on TikTok among Pakistani students.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
