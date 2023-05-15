Shoaib Hashmi: Pakistan’s legendary actor, playwright passes away after prolonged illness

LAHORE – Revered playwright, actor, teacher, and literary genius Shoaib Hashmi has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Hashmi remained bedridden for over a decade as his health deteriorated after a stroke. For a long time, he was unable to speak or walk by himself and breathed his last on May 15, 2023.

Known for his contributions to Pakistan Television, Shoaib appeared in several dramas in the 70s. Some of his evergreen projects include ‘Taal Matol’ ‘Akkar Bakkar, ‘Sach Gup’, and ‘Balila’.

Besides acting and other showbiz work, the deceased used to write a column in a private newspaper. He received the best performance award in 1995 and was also honored with the Tamgha Imtiaz.

