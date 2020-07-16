Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to continuous online harassment and bullying ever since her boyfriend, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide last month. Recently, the actor also took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for the late Raabta star.
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
However, this hasn't stopped social media trolls from bullying her. Chakraborty recently revealed on Instagram that she has been getting rape and death threats since Rajput’s tragic demise.
Posting a screenshot of a message by a hater, she wrote, "I was called a gold digger, I kept quiet. I was called a murderer, I kept quiet. I was slut-shamed, I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don’t commit suicide?”
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Highlighting the severity of the issue, Chakraborty wrote, "Do you realise the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes and by law no one, I repeat no one, should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”
The Jalebi actor also tagged India’s cybercrime accounts on her post, requesting for immediate action to be taken against the people involved. "I request cybercrime India to please take necessary action," she wrote. "Enough is enough."
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
