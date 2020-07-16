Enough is enough: Rhea Chakraborty on receiving rape, death threats post Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to continuous online harassment and bullying ever since her boyfriend, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide last month. Recently, the actor also took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for the late Raabta star.

However, this hasn't stopped social media trolls from bullying her. Chakraborty recently revealed on Instagram that she has been getting rape and death threats since Rajput’s tragic demise.

Posting a screenshot of a message by a hater, she wrote, "I was called a gold digger, I kept quiet. I was called a murderer, I kept quiet. I was slut-shamed, I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don’t commit suicide?”

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Chakraborty wrote, "Do you realise the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes and by law no one, I repeat no one, should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”

The Jalebi actor also tagged India’s cybercrime accounts on her post, requesting for immediate action to be taken against the people involved. "I request cybercrime India to please take necessary action," she wrote. "Enough is enough."

