BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Result 2023 (Check Class 11 results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sahiwal, and other boards in Punjab has announced Intermediate Part 1 Results 2023 today October 10, 2023, at 10:00 am.

Millions of students across the Punjab took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam, and are now impatiently awaiting for the results.

Inter Part-1 Results 2023

Students from Sahiwal can check the results here http://bisesahiwal.edu.pk/

Check the result in BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 2023 Gazette

The gazette of BISE Sahiwal Inter Part-1 Results 2023 will be updated soon...

How to check BISE Sahiwal Inter Part 1 Result through SMS?

Students from Sahiwal can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800292.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan boards will also announce the results of HSSC (Class 11), Annual Examination 2023 results today.