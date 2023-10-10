BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 1 Result 2023 (Check Class 11 results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi and other boards in Punjab has announced Intermediate Part 1 Results 2023 today October 10, 2023, at 10:00 am.

Millions of students across the Punjab took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam, and are now impatiently awaiting for the results.

Inter Part-1 Results 2023

Students from Rawalpindi can check the results here https://www.biserwp.edu.pk/

Check the result in BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 1 2023 Gazette

The gazette of BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part-1 Results 2023 will be updated soon...

How to check BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 1 Result through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800296.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of HSSC (Class 11), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

