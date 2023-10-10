BISE Multan Inter Part 1 Result 2023 (Check Class 11 results here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Multan, and other boards in Punjab will announce Intermediate Part 1 Results 2023 today October 10, 2023 at 10:00 am.

Millions of students across the Punjab took the yearly Intermediate Part 1 exam, and are now impatiently awaiting for the results.

Inter Part-1 Results 2023

Students from Multan can check the results here https://results.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Check the result in BISE Multan Inter Part 1 2023 Gazette

The gazette of BISE Multan Inter Part-1 Results 2023 will be updated soon...

How to check BISE Multan Inter Part 1 Result through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800293.

Several boards in Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of HSSC (Class 11), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

Stay connected with Daily Pakistan to get all the updates about BISE Lahore Inter Part 1 Results.