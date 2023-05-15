Hussain Haqqani sends defamation notice to Imran Khan

Former Pakistani ambassador to the US Hussain Haqqani on Monday served a defamation notice on former prime minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with a British newspaper, Hussain Haqqani claimed that Imran Khan felt no need to back up his claims with evidence.

In recent days, the PTI chief made several statements against the former envoy.

Khan had alleged that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa and the military intelligence had hired Haqqani to paint a negative image of him in the US.

Haqqani has refuted all these allegations as false and baseless.