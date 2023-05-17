Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest Pakistani to summit 12 highest peaks in the world

LAHORE – Pakistan's young top mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has successfully summited Nepal's Mount Dhaulagiri.

At 8,167 metres above sea level, the peak ranks as the 7th highest in the entire world. As a result of climbing Dhaulagiri, Kashif is now the youngest mountaineer from Pakistan to have ascended all 12 of the world's highest peaks.

There are a total of 14 such peaks, and for Shehroze to reach his goal, he still needs to climb Cho-Oyu (Nepal-China) and Shishapangma (China).

Congratulations 🇵🇰Shehroze has summitted 7th highest mountain Dhaulagiri 8167m around 12:45 Nepal time today. It was his 12th out of 14x8000m peak, making him the youngest climber to summit 12x8000 peaks at the age of 21. pic.twitter.com/e5ySEFavZL — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) May 17, 2023

Shehroze began his adventure when he first summited Mansehra's Makra Peak (3,885 m) at the age of 11.

In 2021, at the age of 19, he successfully summited K2 and Mount Everest, making him the youngest Pakistani climber. His goal is to ascend all 14 summits at the youngest age ever recorded.