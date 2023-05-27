Gold price up by Rs450 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up after two days of losing streak in the domestic market despite a downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs450 to close at Rs236,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs385 to settle at Rs202,503, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,946 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.