Pakistan PM visits earthquake-hit Turkiye as toll rises above 38,000

Meets survivors, appeals for relief aid

06:13 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited southern Turkiye days after it was struck by deadly earthquake that has claimed over 38,000 lives.

The premier, who arrived in Turkiye’s capital Ankara on Thursday on a two-day visit in a special gesture of solidarity with the Turkish nation, went to Adiyaman city where he met with suvivors and conveyed to them condolence on the behalf of the Pakistani nation.

On Feb 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria, flattening hundreds of buildings with people trapped under the debris. The death toll from the deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria has risen to more than 44,000.

Turkish authorities said at least 38,044 people have been killed in the country while the Syrian government said more than 5,800 people have lost their lives on its side.

During the visit, PM SHehbaz said the people and government of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the earthquake affected people of Turkiye in this hour of grief and will leave no stone unturned until they are rehabilitated.

He said Turkish people have the valour and determination to overcome crises and they will come out of this soon, adding both countries are brothers and hearts of the two peoples beat together.

He said he is in Turkiye to sympathise with the bereaved Turkish brethren on behalf of the people of Pakistan and tell the world that there was need to join hands to help Turkiye.

The premier also called upon the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other world bodies to come forward and help Turkish people.  

Speaking during his visit to quake affected area, he expressed solidarity on the part of Pakistan. The prime minister once again assured full support to the earthquake victims of Turkiye. He said, “We will stand by the people of Turkiye”.

The premier also announced to make a concrete plan for speedy manufacturing of high quality and fire proof tents, adding that these will then be shipped through air, land and sea routes.

He was confident that Turkiye will come out of this crisis under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif also recalled how the Turkish leadership and people supported Pakistan in the wake of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

