Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi reunite in new drama serial "Jaan-e-Jahan"

The long-awaited reunion of Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, the much-loved onscreen couple from the hit Pakistani drama "Pyarey Afzal," is finally happening in the upcoming series "Jaan-e-Jahan." Fans are thrilled to see the duo back together after 11 years.

Ayeza Khan, an award-winning actor, took to social media to express her excitement about the project, sharing the teaser of the show with her fans. She wrote, "So excited to announce my new project Jaan-e-Jahan! This one is going to be big Insha Allah. Reuniting with Hamza Ali Abbasi 10 years after our mega-hit, Pyarey Afzal. So excited to work with my favourite co-star once again!"

While details about the plot and characters of "Jaan-e-Jahan" are still scarce, fans can look forward to seeing Ayeza Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi share the screen once again in what promises to be another hit drama serial.

Abbasi previously shared the news of his return to the small screen with Jaan-e-Jahan on social media. The teaser features narration by Humayun Saeed and gives off an Alif vibe, Abbasi's last television project in 2019. The airing date and further details of the project are yet to be announced.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the reunion of the beloved onscreen couple, and Khan had previously expressed her wish for a Pyarey Afzal 2. While Jaan-e-Jahan may not be a sequel, fans are still excited to see Khan and Abbasi together again. In Pyarey Afzal, they played lead roles in the drama series, which was written by the controversial writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig.

Khan appeared in numerous superhit projects including Mere Meherbaan, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chand Rakh, Yaariyan and Chupke Chupke, and the most famous Mere Paas Tum Ho. Meanwhile, Abbasi recently appeared in the super-hit film The Legend of Maulaa Jutt.