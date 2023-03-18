Search

Aima Baig files Rs100 million defamation suit against news platform

Maheen Khawaja 04:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Aima Baig files Rs100 million defamation suit against news platform
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Singer Aima Baig has taken a stand against a local media outlet that has falsely reported on an old interview of hers.

The media outlet claimed that Baig had a crush on her older brother, which led the singer to serve them with a legal notice.

In response to the "shameless yellow journalism" and allegations made against her, Baig has shared pictures of the court document on her Instagram story, calling on her industry colleagues to take a stand against "fake reporting." The document states that the media outlet purposely lied to the public with the intention to defame Baig.

The legal document clearly states that the media outlet attributed an untrue, false, and scandalous statement to Baig and "spread the fake news" that she had a crush on her elder brother. The document further states that a clear and impartial listening of the old interview referred to by the media outlet would reveal without a doubt that Baig never made such a statement.

The defamation suit has demanded Rs100 million in damages from the publication and an unconditional and written apology to be published on all their social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The untrue news report must also be deleted.

Baig's actions have garnered support from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, who have praised her for taking a stand against fake news and yellow journalism.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

