Aima Baig files Rs100 million defamation suit against news platform

Singer Aima Baig has taken a stand against a local media outlet that has falsely reported on an old interview of hers.
The media outlet claimed that Baig had a crush on her older brother, which led the singer to serve them with a legal notice.
In response to the "shameless yellow journalism" and allegations made against her, Baig has shared pictures of the court document on her Instagram story, calling on her industry colleagues to take a stand against "fake reporting." The document states that the media outlet purposely lied to the public with the intention to defame Baig.
The legal document clearly states that the media outlet attributed an untrue, false, and scandalous statement to Baig and "spread the fake news" that she had a crush on her elder brother. The document further states that a clear and impartial listening of the old interview referred to by the media outlet would reveal without a doubt that Baig never made such a statement.
The defamation suit has demanded Rs100 million in damages from the publication and an unconditional and written apology to be published on all their social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The untrue news report must also be deleted.
Baig's actions have garnered support from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, who have praised her for taking a stand against fake news and yellow journalism.
ISLAMABAD – The dwindling foreign exchange reserves of crisis hit Pakistan are set to get another boost as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received $500 million approved by the Chinese Bank.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed late Friday that State Bank of Pakistan has received in its account from Chinese Bank ICBC US Dollars 500 million which will shore up forex reserves.
The second tranche of $500m for Islamabad was part of a $1.3b rollover facility from China's ICBC, documentation for which was completed earlier this week.
https://twitter.com/MIshaqDar50/status/1636750639752441857
State Bank of Pakistan earlier received the first $500m installment from Beijing earlier this month from Pakistan’s all-weather friend.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Mar-2023/pakistan-s-forex-reserves-rise-above-dollar-4-billion-after-fresh-chinese-loan-flows-in
As always, Beijing remained on the front line with Pakistan in hard times as the revival of the IMF loan program for Pakistan extended, as the financial organization sought a written assurance of financing from friendly countries before releasing funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
