Mere Paas Tum Ho scores more IMDB rating than Game of Thrones

Meray Paas Tum Ho is one of the most popular television shows in Pakistan at the moment. Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s deep and thought-provoking dialogues have made this television show rise above many other television shows in Pakistan right now.

It also boosts the star cast with all the big names like Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Savera Nadeem, and many more which are yet to unfold as the story proceeds. Meray Pass Tum Ho is being directed by Nadeem Baig.

While Meray Paas Tum Ho was doing well in competition with its local counterparts, an interesting fact has just been revealed. The ongoing TV serial has also beaten the famous television series of all times Game of Thrones in terms of IMDb ratings. At the time of writing, Meray Paas Tum Ho stands strong at 9.8/10 while Game of Thrones is at 9.4/10.

IMDb is an independent rating system for television shows and films submitted by the audiences. These ratings are then filtered to find a mean value displayed on the website. Meray Paas Tum Ho has now reached the point that all viewers were looking forward to. Danish (Humayun Saeed) by the dint of his intuition and luck is now a rich man who has moved to a much bigger house with his son Rumi and enjoying all the riches in life.

Mehwish (Ayeza Khan), on the other hand, is over the moon as her charming lover Shehwaar (Adnan Siddiqui) agrees to marry her. However, her happiness does not last for long as Shehwaar’s first wife Maham (Savera Nadeem) crashes the event and stops this union from happening. Hence, the episode 17 of Meray Paas Tum Ho has marked a new chapter in the lives of the leading characters as the tables have turned now.

