Humayun Saeed talks about the success of hit serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

LAHORE- Meray Paas Tum Ho is a drama that wooes the audience away with every new episode!

From Danish’s dialogue, “Dou takay ki aurat” and his slap to Shehwar, to Maham’s dhamakedar entry, the internet is practically living for all these unexpected twists in the plot.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, producer and actor, Humayun Saeed talked about the success factor of the drama serial and similar upcoming projects.

In his opinion, there is no particular instrument of measuring the actual success of a drama serial. Having said that, Saeed held onto the script for Meray Paas Tum Ho for five years and all this time he knew it will become sensational.

“Initially when anyone would ask me about my opinion of the serial, I’d say that ‘I don’t know about the ratings but the entire country will talk about it’ and now that is actually happening,” Saeed said in the interview.

According to Saeed, Meray Paas Tum Ho is not your conventional TV serial.

“When I said the entire country would talk about it, I knew part of it was because of the criticism it is going to face. But that’s what made it so successful – the way the script is written is more interesting than the storyline,” said Saeed. The process of Shehwar manipulating Mehwish was supposed to be interesting and that kept the audience engaged.

“Another thing was the timing – the time it took for Mehwish to leave Danish, and Danish to recover and retaliate, all of it kept the audience on its toes. When I finally slapped the character the whole country loved it!”

“Upcoming episodes will have similar shockers, as for Sawera’s role in the serial is concerned, we wanted her because we wanted someone with dominating expressions,” he said.

When asked about his return to television after three years, Saeed revealed that it is extremely difficult for him to manage both film and TV otherwise his presence would be more prominent in serials. “If I’ve done this after three years then I might do another after two years,” said the actor.

Discussing the current situation of Pakistani cinema, Saeed claims that the industry needs to rise on its own. He said that producers should be producing films frequently, in order to restore the cinema, especially since we’ve blocked out all Indian content.

“Since we can’t rely on Indian movies anymore, we need to produce more of ours and this is the opportunity we should capitalise on,” concluded Saeed.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!