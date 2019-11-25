Credit goes to Adnan Siddiqui for taking the slap so naturally, says Humayun Saeed

04:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2019
LAHORE- Mere Paas Tum Ho, the most-watched TV serial of 2019 had the most intense scene ever development and people are living for Danish and Shehwar’s little wrestling match!

Adnan Siddiqui finally got the long-awaited slap that we all knew he deserved but never received until now and Humayun Saeed has the entire audience head over heels for standing up to Shehwar to protect his son. 

The scene has been all over social media since Saturday with countless memes flooding our feeds:

https://twitter.com/usman4shahid/status/1198878158101065729

Saeed also complimented Siddiqui for having taken the slap so naturally.

Saeed wrote on his Twitter yesterday evening, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation! It kind of feels strange to ‘like’ or responds to all the excitement on someone being hit though."

“I have to admit, the credit goes to Adnan Siddiqui whose wonderful reaction to my action has made this sequence such a success.” The star said that it was, in fact, the one who took the slap, who deserved the appreciation.

Have more to dd to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

