Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad appointed Chief of General Staff amid major reshuffle at army

RAWALPINDI - A major reshuffle with fresh appointments among the top brass of Pakistan Army has taken place, said military's media wing on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as Chief of General Staff while two major generals named Ali Amir Awan and Muhammad Saeed have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant generals.

Lt Gen Awan has appointed Inspector General Communications & Information Technology (IG C&IT), while Lt Gen Saeed appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj has appointed Director General Strategic Plans Division Force and Lt. Gen Muhammad Amir has been appointed as Adjutant General.

Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood has been appointed as Commander Mangla Corps while Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood tp tale charge as Commander Peshawar Corps