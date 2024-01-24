Search

Mehwish Hayat rocks grunge chic style

Maheen Khawaja
11:18 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Mehwish Hayat rocks grunge chic style
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood's reigning queen Mehwish Hayat has just dropped a bombshell of a photoshoot, trading her usual glamour for a fiercely captivating grunge aesthetic.

Whether through her impeccable acting or stunning modelling, this 35-year-old artist has never failed to make her fans swoon with every role she takes on. Known for her bold persona and glamorous looks, the Dillagi diva has become a beloved figure among netizens, who have fallen head over heels for her enchanting charm. 

Ditching the sequins and sarees, she rocks an off-the-shoulder black tank top paired with a spiky grey denim jacket, the epitome of effortless cool.

But the real showstopper is the smokey-sultry makeup that smoulders under her wavy, tousled hair. A nude lip adds a touch of unexpected sensuality, proving her versatility knows no bounds. This is more than just a photoshoot; it's a rebellious statement, a declaration that Hayat owns every look she throws on.

"I’ve turned into a monster, and it keeps getting stronger!"

The internet is in a frenzy, with fans gushing over her bold transformation. Here's what the comment section looked like:

On the acting front, Hayat was recently seen in London Nahi Jaungi, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, and Enaaya.

Mehwish Hayat recreates Audrey Hepburn's Breakfast at Tiffany's iconic look

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

