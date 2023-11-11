Netizens troll news anchor for associating fake poetic verses with Allama Iqbal

A local Pakistani news channel irked netizens after the news broadcaster mis-associated poetry verses with national poet, Allama Iqbal, on Iqbal Day celebrated on November 9.

Iqbal, who is referred to as the Poet of East, was a prominent figure in the creation of Pakistan and drove Muslim leaders, especially Quaid e Azam, to create a separate state for Muslims. Iqbal’s poetry which is heavily influenced by Sufi poets and philosophical figures, is multifaceted and mutli-layered often serving as the basis of self-awakening. Pakistan celebrates November 9 as Iqbal Day to pay homage to the founding father of the nation and to regard him as the national poet.

On the occasion of Iqbal day, multiple news channels and television programs paid tribute to the poet in by reading verses of Iqbal’s poetry and spreading his message to the younger generation. In one such instance, a news anchor read off poetic verses believing them to be of Iqbal’s, however, they weren’t.

Netizens took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to correct the anchor and the news channel while also reflecting on the naivety and lack of acknowledgment of the national poet.