Parishae Adnan's peculiar fashion show leaves netizens perplexed

Pakistani fashion industry is progressing, sure, but if the designs and ideas don’t hit the nail, what’s the point?

Such was the case with Parishae Adnan, an up-and-coming Pakistani fashion designer, who also happens to be the daughter of the acclaimed designer, Amir Adnan. Parishae’s latest winter/fall collection had some amazing pieces that failed to amuse netizens due the to the models’ absurd antics and weird gait on the ramp. Whether it was part of the show or not, social media was unable to figure out!

While Pairshae’s fashion show had some unprecedented factors, it definitely had the internet abuzz – achieving its goal of marketing, if it was one! The show also held a minute of silence for the Palestinian people who are being subjected to intense Israeli attacks since October 07.