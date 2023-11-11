Pakistan’s polio-suffered Naveed Butt wins gold at US Mr Olympia

LAHORE – Naveed Butt, a polio-affected bodybuilder from Pakistan, has won a gold media at the Mr Olympia competitions being held in Las Vegas, the United States.

Butt, who has also created history by winning medals in the sports, diagnosed with polio virus in his childhood but he did not make it an excuse.

Butt earned fame for the country by stepping into the bodybuilding game. It is for the fifth time that he had won the Mr Olympia gold medal.

Speaking on the occasion, Butt said he worked hard independently and felt happy after winning the medial for his country.

He also expressed his resolve to continue to make Pakistan proud by winning medals.