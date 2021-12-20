Salman Khan confirms Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel

Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a stereotype shattering film that got raving reviews from the critics alongside success at the box office.

Now, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has confirmed that a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel is officially in the works, reported Indian media. The biggest hit of 2015 starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor bagged several awards for its direction and storytelling.

During the Alia Bhatt and Prabhas-starrer, RRR promotional event, Salman made the revelation while talking about how the film's director SS Rajamouli’s father K V Vijayendra Prasad gave him one of his biggest films.

As the host Karan Johar asked, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” Salman replied in affirmative. "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 "

However, Kabir Khan shocked fans by sharing that he won’t be directing the sequel. “For me, principally I am a storyteller. I feel that when I have made that film I am done with that story. I am done with that character. I am not living with that character anymore."

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, Harshaali Malhotra was introduced who essayed the role of Muni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India.