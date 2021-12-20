Wasim Akram and Shaniera set internet on fire with killer dance moves
03:15 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Wasim Akram and Shaniera set internet on fire with killer dance moves
Breaking barriers and finding love across the border seems pretty challenging but the story of the much-loved couple Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram is proof that love conquers all.

Recently, the Sultan of Swing effortlessly glided into the shoes of a dance teacher who taught some killer dance moves to his Australian wife, Shaniera Akram.

Turning to Instagram handle, Akram posted an adorable video of himself and Shaniera as he taught her rocking dance moves whilst complementing his wife's learning skills.

"Teaching @iamshaniera some moves at a Dholki in Karachi last night. Shes doing ok for an Aussie ", he hilariously captioned the post.

Needless to say, Shaniera and Wasim make a beautiful couple and the duo's latest interaction has left the fas gushing.

The post garnered immense love and thousands of likes by the massive fan following of the 55-year-old cricketer.

Back in 2013, Shaniera married Wasim in a simple nikah ceremony on 12 August. Later, the couple had their first daughter, Aiyla, on 27 December 2014

