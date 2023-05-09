Search

LifestyleViral

Ayesha Omar's magazine cover photoshoot sets the internet on fire

Noor Fatima 09:02 PM | 9 May, 2023
Ayesha Omar's magazine cover photoshoot sets the internet on fire
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icon in the Pakistani entertainment and modeling industries. The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to top the list of the most fashionable celebrities, has recently shared her jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and stunning pictures for the cover of a local magazine.

Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer coutures and posing for many publications. The Bulbulay famed actress recent shared different looks from her stellar photoshoot.

Known for her regal bearing, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress sported three different looks.

For her first look, Omar opted for a black dramatic gown and a statement bejeweled blouse. For hair and makeup, Omar went for a simple bun and bronzed makeup to enhance her chiselled features.

In the second look, Omar looked straight out of a fairytale. Sporting a yellow ruffled gown with its huge tail, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous. Keeping her hair down in a wavy hairdo, Omar complemented the attire with minimal makeup.

Who could look better in a sequined off-shoulder thigh slit bodycon dress than Omar? Of course, no one! The Habs diva kept it chic with her latest look in a couture atelier, giving netizens all the oomph factor needed.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Bag Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.

Ayesha Omar shares terrifying experience of falling into a manhole

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hajra Yamin raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

02:15 PM | 9 May, 2023

Shazeal Shoukat’s new dance video wins over internet

02:44 PM | 6 May, 2023

'Taxali' – Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain's Lahore-based crime thriller in works

08:45 PM | 4 May, 2023

Ayesha Omar teases her look in upcoming movie 'Taxali'

09:55 PM | 4 May, 2023

Saba Qamar looks like a queen in latest bridal photoshoot

08:24 PM | 4 May, 2023

Sumbul Iqbal under fire for her bold outfit

08:00 PM | 4 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zara Noor Abbas shares her personal journey of faith and deep love ...

09:21 PM | 9 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 9th May 2023

09:04 AM | 9 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 288.15
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.8 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 191 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 9, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 229,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: