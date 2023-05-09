Ayesha Omar's magazine cover photoshoot sets the internet on fire

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icon in the Pakistani entertainment and modeling industries. The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to top the list of the most fashionable celebrities, has recently shared her jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and stunning pictures for the cover of a local magazine.

Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer coutures and posing for many publications. The Bulbulay famed actress recent shared different looks from her stellar photoshoot.

Known for her regal bearing, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress sported three different looks.

For her first look, Omar opted for a black dramatic gown and a statement bejeweled blouse. For hair and makeup, Omar went for a simple bun and bronzed makeup to enhance her chiselled features.

In the second look, Omar looked straight out of a fairytale. Sporting a yellow ruffled gown with its huge tail, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous. Keeping her hair down in a wavy hairdo, Omar complemented the attire with minimal makeup.

Who could look better in a sequined off-shoulder thigh slit bodycon dress than Omar? Of course, no one! The Habs diva kept it chic with her latest look in a couture atelier, giving netizens all the oomph factor needed.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Bag Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.