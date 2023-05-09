Ayesha Omar's magazine cover photoshoot sets the internet on fire

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icon in the Pakistani entertainment and modeling industries. The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to top the list of the most fashionable celebrities, has recently shared her jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and stunning pictures for the cover of a local magazine.
Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer coutures and posing for many publications. The Bulbulay famed actress recent shared different looks from her stellar photoshoot.
Known for her regal bearing, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress sported three different looks.
For her first look, Omar opted for a black dramatic gown and a statement bejeweled blouse. For hair and makeup, Omar went for a simple bun and bronzed makeup to enhance her chiselled features.
In the second look, Omar looked straight out of a fairytale. Sporting a yellow ruffled gown with its huge tail, the diva looked drop dead gorgeous. Keeping her hair down in a wavy hairdo, Omar complemented the attire with minimal makeup.
Who could look better in a sequined off-shoulder thigh slit bodycon dress than Omar? Of course, no one! The Habs diva kept it chic with her latest look in a couture atelier, giving netizens all the oomph factor needed.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Bag Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 09, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.8
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,400 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs196,680.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,400
|PKR 2,730
