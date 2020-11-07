Pakistan reports 1,502 new cases, 20 deaths by Covid-19 in one day

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported twenty deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged amid the second wave.

National tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,943 on Saturday.

A total number of positive cases have surged to 341,753 in Pakistan while 317,898 people have recovered from the disease. 890 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Sindh remains at the top with 148,922 cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now, Punjab stands second with 106,208 cases, 40,285 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,041 in Balochistan, 21,302 in Islamabad, 4,652 in Azad Kashmir and 4,343 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier has taken action in view of rising cases of coronavirus in the city as Pakistan is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 has declared that wearing of face masks in public places is mandatory and warned people of action for non-compliance.