TikToker Rabeeca Khan trolled for 'hiding age'

Popular TikTok star Rabeeca Khan recently took to Instagram to give her 4.1 million followers a glimpse into her lavish pre-18 birthday party.

Loyal fans and followers of the young starlet were in awe of her beauty but some netizens trolled Khan for allegedly lying about her age.

Khan was accused of hiding her actual age and claiming that she is turning 18 years old.

The video posted by Khan hinted at her age and this caused massive trolling on social media platforms.

Netizens lambasted Khan for promoting a toxic culture of age-shaming with her implicitly subtle attitude of posting a video, encouraging other artists and younger audiences to hide their age in order to become a protege.

Khan, who also happens to be a YouTube star, invited fans to watch the vlog on her channel.

Khan wrote, "Cheers.18th pre birthday shoot. Stay tuned for pictures. Watch the full vlog on my YouTube channel."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Despite criticism from netizens, Khan paid no attention to those trying to bring her morale down.

For the unversed, the TikTok starlet has gained fame at a young age. Khan possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business.