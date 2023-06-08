Gold price declines by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their losing streak for fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as Pakistan rupee gained some ground against the US dollar.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs300 to close at Rs227,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs257 to settle at Rs194,616, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $15 to settle at $1,946 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.