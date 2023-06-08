Search

Gold price declines by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

06:12 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Gold price declines by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their losing streak for fourth consecutive day on Tuesday as Pakistan rupee gained some ground against the US dollar.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs300 to close at Rs227,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs257 to settle at Rs194,616, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $15 to settle at $1,946 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.5 301
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

