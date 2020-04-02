PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from Haier, Zalmi Foundation
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from Haier, Zalmi Foundation
Share

ISLAMABAD – The chairman of Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital to make a generous contribution to a fund set up for relief to masses in the wake of coronavirus crisis. 

Afridi handed a cheque of Rs10 million over to PM Imran from Zalmi Foundation for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. He also presented two hundred thousand masks from Haier Pakistan to the premier.

Afridi, who also heads the PSL league Peshawar Zalmi, briefed PM Khan that a chartered plane carrying medical equipment regarding coronavirus will arrive in Pakistan next week.

The Pakistani prime minister appreciated the donations from Haier and Zalmi Foundation.

Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to donate in PM's ... 06:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to donate in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief ...

More From This Category
Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday
12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from ...
05:43 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to change ...
03:17 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for ...
01:28 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Another PIA plane carrying significant medical ...
12:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leighton Meester and Adam Brady pregnant with baby no. 2
04:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr