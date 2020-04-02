PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from Haier, Zalmi Foundation

ISLAMABAD – The chairman of Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital to make a generous contribution to a fund set up for relief to masses in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Afridi handed a cheque of Rs10 million over to PM Imran from Zalmi Foundation for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. He also presented two hundred thousand masks from Haier Pakistan to the premier.

Afridi, who also heads the PSL league Peshawar Zalmi, briefed PM Khan that a chartered plane carrying medical equipment regarding coronavirus will arrive in Pakistan next week.

The Pakistani prime minister appreciated the donations from Haier and Zalmi Foundation.