Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to donate in PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to donate in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

He said the people should send their tax deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

Earlier today, speaking after inaugurating the upgradation project of cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi, the premier assured that the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and nurses and will provide them full protection in the fight against coronavirus.

Khan said doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of battle against coronavirus and they will be provided with the necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said discussions are being held on daily basis as to how the health workers can be further supported and incentives can be given to them.

He added that the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries. :"Our fatality rate is also low when compared with the world."