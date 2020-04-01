Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to donate in PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to donate in PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to donate in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to fight the coronavirus.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said this fund will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown.

He said the people should send their tax deductible donation to account no 4162786786, National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi.

Earlier today, speaking after inaugurating the upgradation project of cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi, the premier assured that the government stands by the medical staff including doctors and nurses and will provide them full protection in the fight against coronavirus.

Khan said doctors, nurses and other medical staff are in the frontline of battle against coronavirus and they will be provided with the necessary protective equipment to ensure their safety and health.

He said discussions are being held on daily basis as to how the health workers can be further supported and incentives can be given to them.

He added that the trend of the pandemic in Pakistan will become more clear in a matter of one week. However, he expressed satisfaction that Pakistan has not witnessed the sort of escalation of cases as has been seen in the western countries. :"Our fatality rate is also low when compared with the world."

COVID19: Pakistan confirms 31 deaths; Coronavirus ... 11:22 AM | 2 Apr, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 2,291 ...

More From This Category
SHC overturns Omar Sheikh’s death sentence, ...
12:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Punjab wants to trial anti-malaria drug on ...
11:51 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
CAA suspends international, domestic flights till ...
09:32 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran summons NCC meeting again today
08:58 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
Nine Pakistani suspected drug smuggler arrested ...
12:30 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran launches SMS service to provide ...
11:16 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations
04:28 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr