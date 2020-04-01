Pakistan Navy to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19
Web Desk
06:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Pakistan Navy to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month salary to the relief fund.

The Vice Admiral, Rear Admiral and officers to the rank of Commodore will donate three days and all other officers two days salary to the relief fund.

