Pakistan Navy to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19
06:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute to PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19.
Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month salary to the relief fund.
The Vice Admiral, Rear Admiral and officers to the rank of Commodore will donate three days and all other officers two days salary to the relief fund.
Imran Khan asks Pakistanis to donate in PM's ... 06:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the nation to donate in the PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief ...
- SHC overturns Omar Sheikh’s death sentence, acquits 3 in US ...12:14 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
- Punjab wants to trial anti-malaria drug on coronavirus patients11:51 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 31 deaths; Coronavirus cases exceed 2,20011:22 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- WB approves additional financing of $700m for Dasu power project10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
- COVID-19: Over 5,100 died in US, global death toll rises to over ...10:03 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations
04:28 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Hareem Shah to host a Ramazan transmission?04:25 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Van Gogh painting stolen from museum during virus shutdown04:03 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Kim Kardashian shares BTS of the nasty fight with sister Kourtney and ...04:01 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019