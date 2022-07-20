Mahira Khan shares why she never does item numbers

Noor Fatima
08:42 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan shares why she never does item numbers
Source: File Photo
A well-known Pakistani actress and film star, who started her career with VJing to star alongside Sharukh Khan in Raees, Mahira Khan, definitely came a long way.

The Bin Roye actress has been the queen of the screen for quite some time, and nails any character she plays. From projects like Bol, Sher e Zaat and Humsafar to dancing to catchy songs, she has done it all.

Mahira definitely has item numbers too on her list with the likes of Noori in Superstar. Her performance was widely appreciated and Noori became a banger of the season.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan suggested that she does not like the title of “Item Number” and believes she does songs add to the story. She said that “Even Noori added a lot to the story of the film.”  The actress stated that she does not do item songs.

People called Mahira out as Noori was definitely an item song, and for her to say otherwise caused a bit of a backlash. Her recent project Quaid e Azam Zindabad too features a song that contradicts what Khan had to state.

