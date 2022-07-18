Mahira Khan's Mashaadi garners widespread applause for its brilliant message

Mahira Khan's business venture Mashion celebrates women's empowerment like no one else. Its latest release Mashaadi is the annual wedding guide for all to follow.

In Mashaadi 2022, the Raees superstar starred in a video alongside Sikander Rizvi. It was directed and written by Sheheryar Munawar.

This year Mashaadi focuses on the idea of breaking away from abuse and showing courage to eliminate the shame associated to the victim.

"This year we are treading deeper and saying things that we at Mashion believe matter. Mashaadi — when the idea came about, we just wanted to have some fun. Put out guides and information, which were wedding related. But within the first year it evolved into something more than celebrating a wedding. It has become about celebrating choice, celebrating courage and life.

"Here is to courage, here is to calling out abuse, here is to getting help and not being ashamed of it and more importantly to being there when someone reaches out for help," read the Instagram post on Mashion's official Instagram handle.

Needless to say, netizens loved the idea and lauded the entire cast and crew for bringing forward such a masterpiece with aesthetic beauty and sheer brilliance.

On the work front, Mahira Khan recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from audiences and critics.