Mahira Khan's Mashaadi garners widespread applause for its brilliant message
Share
Mahira Khan's business venture Mashion celebrates women's empowerment like no one else. Its latest release Mashaadi is the annual wedding guide for all to follow.
In Mashaadi 2022, the Raees superstar starred in a video alongside Sikander Rizvi. It was directed and written by Sheheryar Munawar.
This year Mashaadi focuses on the idea of breaking away from abuse and showing courage to eliminate the shame associated to the victim.
"This year we are treading deeper and saying things that we at Mashion believe matter. Mashaadi — when the idea came about, we just wanted to have some fun. Put out guides and information, which were wedding related. But within the first year it evolved into something more than celebrating a wedding. It has become about celebrating choice, celebrating courage and life.
"Here is to courage, here is to calling out abuse, here is to getting help and not being ashamed of it and more importantly to being there when someone reaches out for help," read the Instagram post on Mashion's official Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
Needless to say, netizens loved the idea and lauded the entire cast and crew for bringing forward such a masterpiece with aesthetic beauty and sheer brilliance.
On the work front, Mahira Khan recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from audiences and critics.
Mahira Khan reveals why her ex-husband is proud ... 04:48 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan has been riding high due to the success of her Eid film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan's Shahzad Qureshi beats Indian bodybuilder to bag gold at ...09:29 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Sushmita Sen gives a shut-up call to trolls calling her 'gold ...08:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- FC troop among three injured in grenade attack on Quetta check post08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- At least 19 killed as boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus ...08:26 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi garners widespread applause for its brilliant ...08:26 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New York05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022