Sushmita Sen gives a shut-up call to trolls calling her 'gold digger'
Share
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has slammed the trolls and haters who dubbed her as a “gold digger” for dating former IPL chairman and business tycoon Lalit Modi.
Soon after the news of Sen and Modi's relationship stormed social media, the 46-year-old diva was subjected to hateful accusations that she is in a relationship with Modi “for his money”.
Taking to Instagram, the Main Hoon Na actor broke the silence on the subject for people who were "ignorant with their cheap and funny gossip."
"It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip, the friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met are all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character. I'm monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!"
View this post on Instagram
"I dig deeper than Gold and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself!. I love the all-heart support my well-wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know that your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine because I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience," she said in her response to trolls and haters.
Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that the two are dating. The Ex-IPL chief took to Instagram and wrote,
“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”
Sushmita Sen breaks silence on wedding rumours ... 05:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen has finally opened up about her relationship status with businessman Lalit Modi in ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan's Shahzad Qureshi beats Indian bodybuilder to bag gold at ...09:29 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Sushmita Sen gives a shut-up call to trolls calling her 'gold ...08:56 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- FC troop among three injured in grenade attack on Quetta check post08:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- At least 19 killed as boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus ...08:26 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Mahira Khan's Mashaadi garners widespread applause for its brilliant ...08:26 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New York05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022