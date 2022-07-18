Sushmita Sen gives a shut-up call to trolls calling her 'gold digger' 

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has slammed the trolls and haters who dubbed her as a “gold digger” for dating former IPL chairman and business tycoon Lalit Modi.

Soon after the news of Sen and Modi's relationship stormed social media, the 46-year-old diva was subjected to hateful accusations that she is in a relationship with Modi “for his money”.

Taking to Instagram, the Main Hoon Na actor broke the silence on the subject for people who were "ignorant with their cheap and funny gossip."

"It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip, the friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met are all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character. I'm monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!"

"I dig deeper than Gold and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself!. I love the all-heart support my well-wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know that your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine because I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience," she said in her response to trolls and haters.

Earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared photos with Sushmita Sen and announced that the two are dating. The Ex-IPL chief took to Instagram and wrote,

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”