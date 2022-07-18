New Indian movie song featuring Ranbir, Alia found to be copy of hit Pakistani number

The newly-released song Kesariya of the upcoming Indian movie Brahmastra featuring Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Alia Bhatt is said to be a copy of a popular Pakistani song.

According to the critics, Kesariya is a copy of popular Pakistani song “Laree Chootee” composed and sung by the band “Call”.

Kesariya has been composed by famous Indian composer Pritam Chakraborty and sung by the established singer Arijit Sing.

Pakistani and Indian fans caught this intellectual property theft immediately and strongly criticised the Indian musicians for this act. They were of the view that Indian musicians were so mindless that they didn’t even think their act of copying would not go unnoticed.

Brahmastra is the first Indian movie in which Ranbir and Alia are starring together.

In real life, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 this year. The wedding was an intimate affair as only family members and close friends were invited.

The celebrity couple announced their first pregnancy last month and is going to welcome their first baby early next year.