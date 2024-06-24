Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is gearing up to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results for the academic year 2023-2024 in the second week of July 2024.
The exact date for the release of the FBISE SSC results is expected to be finalized shortly, with educational authorities currently in the process of finalizing the assessment and compilation of student performance data.
The SSC examinations conducted by the Federal Board are pivotal for students across Pakistan, marking the completion of their secondary education and laying the foundation for future academic pursuits. The board has employed advanced technological solutions to expedite the result compilation process, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of results.
Upon the declaration, students will be able to access their FBISE SSC results through the official website of the Federal Board (http://www.fbise.edu.pk) and via SMS services provided by the board. Additionally, schools affiliated with the FBISE will receive results for their students through secure channels to facilitate timely distribution.
As anticipation builds for the announcement in July 2024, students are urged to stay connected with the Federal Board's official communications for the latest updates on their examination results and future endeavors.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
