Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
ssc federal board result

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is gearing up to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results for the academic year 2023-2024 in the second week of July 2024. 

The exact date for the release of the FBISE SSC results is expected to be finalized shortly, with educational authorities currently in the process of finalizing the assessment and compilation of student performance data. 

The SSC examinations conducted by the Federal Board are pivotal for students across Pakistan, marking the completion of their secondary education and laying the foundation for future academic pursuits. The board has employed advanced technological solutions to expedite the result compilation process, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination of results.

Upon the declaration, students will be able to access their FBISE SSC results through the official website of the Federal Board (http://www.fbise.edu.pk) and via SMS services provided by the board. Additionally, schools affiliated with the FBISE will receive results for their students through secure channels to facilitate timely distribution.

 As anticipation builds for the announcement in July 2024, students are urged to stay connected with the Federal Board's official communications for the latest updates on their examination results and future endeavors.

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

