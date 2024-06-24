Search

Pakistan

Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this month

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this month
Source: File photo

Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will conduct walk-in interviews this month to select qualified nurses for deployment to Saudi Arabia, according to state-run media on Monday.

In May, Pakistan’s state media reported that Saudi Arabia needed nursing staff in various specialties, including cardiac care, emergency, medical care, obstetrics, pediatrics, critical care, hemodialysis, neonatal care, oncology, surgical care, and intensive care.

The OEC stated that it would send trained and qualified nurses to the Kingdom.

"All staff will be selected through walk-in interviews on different dates and locations, specifically on June 27th & 28th, 2024 at Shalimar Tower Hotel Jail Road, Lahore, and on July 2nd & 3rd, 2024, at the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Rawalpindi," the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

In May, it was announced that only qualified female candidates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, 4 years) or Post RN, at least two years of experience in the relevant field, and under the age of 45 would be considered for final selection.

According to APP, nurses will be provided with accommodation, transport, overtime compensation as per Saudi labor laws, a free return ticket after one year, and 21 days of paid holidays annually.

"The candidates must bring their original diplomas, CNIC, updated CV, and 2 passport-size pictures," state media mentioned.

Interested applicants can apply through the OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/, UAN 0311-0011-632, or email at helpdesk@oec.gov.pk. The application deadline is June 30, 2024.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain strong trade, defense, and cultural relations. Saudi Arabia hosts over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and is the leading source of remittances to Pakistan.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

08:53 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Pakistani journalist Kamal Siddiqi receives Journalists of Courage ...

07:55 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this ...

07:28 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

‘Maryam Ki Dastak’: How does this new public service delivery app ...

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

03:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

Pakistan

02:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Proposal to impose 18% tax on infant formula milk ...

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching case: Police arrest 23 people based on CCTV footage ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Australia have a tough task ahead as India set 206-run target to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: