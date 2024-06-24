Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this month

Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will conduct walk-in interviews this month to select qualified nurses for deployment to Saudi Arabia, according to state-run media on Monday.
In May, Pakistan’s state media reported that Saudi Arabia needed nursing staff in various specialties, including cardiac care, emergency, medical care, obstetrics, pediatrics, critical care, hemodialysis, neonatal care, oncology, surgical care, and intensive care.
The OEC stated that it would send trained and qualified nurses to the Kingdom.
"All staff will be selected through walk-in interviews on different dates and locations, specifically on June 27th & 28th, 2024 at Shalimar Tower Hotel Jail Road, Lahore, and on July 2nd & 3rd, 2024, at the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Rawalpindi," the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.
In May, it was announced that only qualified female candidates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, 4 years) or Post RN, at least two years of experience in the relevant field, and under the age of 45 would be considered for final selection.
According to APP, nurses will be provided with accommodation, transport, overtime compensation as per Saudi labor laws, a free return ticket after one year, and 21 days of paid holidays annually.
"The candidates must bring their original diplomas, CNIC, updated CV, and 2 passport-size pictures," state media mentioned.
Interested applicants can apply through the OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/, UAN 0311-0011-632, or email at helpdesk@oec.gov.pk. The application deadline is June 30, 2024.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain strong trade, defense, and cultural relations. Saudi Arabia hosts over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and is the leading source of remittances to Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
