Jobs for nurses in Saudi Arabia: Pakistan to conduct interviews this month

Pakistan’s Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will conduct walk-in interviews this month to select qualified nurses for deployment to Saudi Arabia, according to state-run media on Monday.

In May, Pakistan’s state media reported that Saudi Arabia needed nursing staff in various specialties, including cardiac care, emergency, medical care, obstetrics, pediatrics, critical care, hemodialysis, neonatal care, oncology, surgical care, and intensive care.

The OEC stated that it would send trained and qualified nurses to the Kingdom.

"All staff will be selected through walk-in interviews on different dates and locations, specifically on June 27th & 28th, 2024 at Shalimar Tower Hotel Jail Road, Lahore, and on July 2nd & 3rd, 2024, at the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Rawalpindi," the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

In May, it was announced that only qualified female candidates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, 4 years) or Post RN, at least two years of experience in the relevant field, and under the age of 45 would be considered for final selection.

According to APP, nurses will be provided with accommodation, transport, overtime compensation as per Saudi labor laws, a free return ticket after one year, and 21 days of paid holidays annually.

"The candidates must bring their original diplomas, CNIC, updated CV, and 2 passport-size pictures," state media mentioned.

Interested applicants can apply through the OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/, UAN 0311-0011-632, or email at helpdesk@oec.gov.pk. The application deadline is June 30, 2024.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia maintain strong trade, defense, and cultural relations. Saudi Arabia hosts over 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and is the leading source of remittances to Pakistan.

